Bussi will patrol the home crease against the Rangers on Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Bussi is coming off an 18-save effort in Saturday's 5-2 win over Detroit. He has a 12-1-1 record with one shutout, a 2.10 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. With Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) likely to miss the remainder of the year and Frederik Andersen struggling, Bussi could seize control of the team's No. 1 netminder role. The Rangers rank 31st in the league with 2.55 goals per game this campaign.