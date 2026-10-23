Bussi allowed five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Bussi wasn't able to step up against a top offense, as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl factored in all of the Oilers' five goals in regulation. Bussi also faltered in the shootout to take his second defeat in a row. The 28-year-old netminder is slipping in the battle for playing time, as he's started just two of the Hurricanes' last six games. Bussi is 2-2-2 with a 3.27 GAA and an .865 save percentage in six games this season. Expect Pyotr Kochetkov to draw the start Saturday in St. Louis to wrap up this road trip.