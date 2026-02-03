Bussi will start Tuesday's home clash with the Senators, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Bussi will draw his second consecutive start Tuesday after leading the team onto the ice for warmups. He has won each of his last five starts and has been exceptional in that span with a .917 save percentage and a 1.80 GAA. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 21-3-1 record, a 2.21 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. He'll look to continue his strong 2025-26 campaign in a matchup against a strong Ottawa offense that ranks ninth in the NHL with 3.33 goals per game.