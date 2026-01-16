Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Guarding cage versus Cats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will patrol the crease at home against Florida on Friday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Bussi has logged seven games for the Canes since the Christmas break, going 5-2-0 with a 2.71 GAA. The 27-year-old netminder will take the first game of Carolina's back-to-back, which means fantasy managers can expect to see Frederik Andersen in goal for Saturday's road clash with New Jersey.
