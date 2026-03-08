Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Guarding goal in Calgary
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will start on the road versus the Flames on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Frederik Andersen helped the Hurricanes to a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Friday, and Bussi will start a day later. This is a favorable matchup for Bussi, as he draws a Flames team that sent Nazem Kadri to Colorado at the trade deadline. Bussi has won his last nine outings, adding a 2.22 GAA and .901 save percentage in that span.
