Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Guarding goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will protect the home goal versus the Mammoth on Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Bussi will get the nod in consecutive games for the third time in January. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.27 GAA and a .904 save percentage over his first eight outings of the month. The Mammoth have won five of their last six games, scoring 22 goals in that span.
