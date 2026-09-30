Bussi stopped 19 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The 28-year-old began the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup defense by getting locked in a goaltending duel with Jacob Markstrom, but Gustav Forsling spoiled Bussi's shutout bid with less than five seconds left in OT by blasting a one-timer through a partial screen from the blue line. Bussi still came up with a number of big saves just to earn Carolina a point in the standings, and he'll be back between the pipes either Friday at home against Washington, or Saturday on the road in Philadelphia.