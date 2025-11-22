Bussi stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Bussi has won his last three starts, though that's streak has been over more than three weeks on the calendar. The 27-year-old goalie is still getting some turns in the crease even with Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen in the fold. Bussi improved to 5-1-0 with a 2.67 GAA and an .896 save percentage over six appearances. Since the Hurricanes continue to roster three goalies, it's tough to predict when Bussi will get his chances between the pipes.