Bussi turned aside 24 of 26 shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Bussi posted his strongest statistical game of the 2026-27 campaign thus far in Saturday's big win. He turned away every shot he saw in the first period and surrendered just a goal per stanza the rest of the way. With Saturday's victory, the 28-year-old netminder now has a 2-1-1 record, a 2.95 GAA and an .871 save percentage across four appearances. After a rocky start to the new season, the second-year goalie appears to be settling in one game at a time. He remains a solid No. 2 option between the pipes in fantasy, and while Pyotr Kochetkov will likely appear Sunday in the second half of Carolina's back-to-back, Bussi has a strong chance to return to action in Tuesday's clash against the Capitals.