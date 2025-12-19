Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: In goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will guard the road goal versus the Panthers on Friday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.
Bussi has won nine straight outings and 11 out of 12 appearances this season. He's allowed no more than three goals in any of his last seven outings. The Panthers have found a groove recently, scoring 22 goals over their last six games while going 5-1-0 in that span.
