Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: In goal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Monday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Bussi is coming off a 15-save performance in Friday's 9-1 domination of the Panthers. He has a 17-3-1 record with a 2.25 GAA, a .903 save percentage and one shutout through 21 appearances this season. Buffalo sits ninth in the league with 3.28 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
