Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: In goal versus Lightning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will protect the home net versus the Lightning on Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Bussi will get the start in the first game after the Olympic break. Prior to the pause in the schedule, Bussi won seven straight outings, allowing just 12 goals on 152 shots (.921 save percentage). The Lightning are one of the hottest teams in the league, so this will be a high-stakes battle for Bussi.
