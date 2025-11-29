Bussi stopped 12 of 13 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

The score was close for a large part of the game, but the Jets had trouble generating much pressure, making this a fairly easy assignment for Bussi. The Hurricanes then rallied with four goals in the third period to run away with the win. Bussi has gone 6-1-0 over his first seven NHL appearances, with his last two outings being wins over the Jets. He's added a 2.43 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Bussi and Frederik Andersen will share Carolina's crease until Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) is healthy again.