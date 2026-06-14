Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Looking to close out series

Bussi will patrol the road blue paint in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights on Sunday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Bussi has won back-to-back starts after replacing Frederik Andersen between the pipes in Game 3. The 27-year-old Bussi has posted a .908 save percentage and a 2.18 GAA over three appearances during this series. The Golden Knights will have a few changes for Game 6 -- William Karlsson (arm) and Keegan Kolesar aren't suiting up, while Reilly Smith and Braeden Bowman are drawing into the lineup. Kaedan Korczak is also set to skate in a third-pairing role at the expense of Dylan Coghlan. If Vegas staves off elimination Sunday, Game 7 would be set for Wednesday in Raleigh.