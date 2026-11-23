Bussi stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Bussi helped Carolina extend its point streak to seven games, overcoming two power-play goals from Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller to secure his fifth win of the season. The netminder was particularly important early, making 15 saves in the first period before Carolina took control. The Hurricanes' strong defensive structure continues to provide an encouraging fantasy outlook for Bussi, who now owns a 5-2-2 record with a 2.85 GAA despite a subpar .879 save percentage over his nine appearances this season.