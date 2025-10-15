Bussi stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Bussi didn't face a ton of traffic, but he was sharp when he needed to be. The lone goal against was a William Eklund tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Bussi has been with the Hurricanes since he was claimed off waivers from the Panthers prior to the start of the season. He's filling the backup role behind Frederik Andersen while Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) is on the mend. Expect Andersen to face one of his former teams, the Ducks, on Thursday.