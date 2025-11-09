Bussi will start in net Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan reports.

Bussi hasn't started since October 30, a 6-2 win against the Islanders in which he made 26 saves on 28 shots on goal. The 27-year-old has been solid when called upon this season, compiling a 3-1-0 record, 2.25 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He faces a Maple Leafs offense that is top-five in the league, scoring 3.67 goals per game this season.