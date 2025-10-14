Bussi was the first goaltender off at Tuesday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, which indicates he'll draw the start in San Jose.

Bussi is slated to make his NHL debut Tuesday in San Jose, as he's currently serving as the No. 2 netminder behind Frederik Andersen due to Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) being on injured reserve. The 27-year-old Bussi has appeared in at least 32 regular-season games with AHL Providence in each of the last three years, most recently registering a 15-14-3 record, .907 save percentage and 2.77 GAA over 33 outings in 2024-25. He'll face a Sharks club that is 0-0-2 but has found the back of the net nine times across its first two games.