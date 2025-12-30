Bussi stopped 17 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The rookie netminder continues to shine in Carolina's stingy defensive system. Bussi's only regulation loss this season came back on Oct. 25, and since then he's gone 11-0-1 with a 2.02 GAA and .911 save percentage. Pyotr Kochetkov (hip) is headed for what's expected to be season-ending surgery, so Bussi is in line to handle an even bigger workload the rest of the campaign, with erratic and fragile veteran Frederik Andersen backing him up.