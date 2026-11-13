Bussi made 12 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

He nearly recorded his first shutout of 2026-27 as the Hurricanes dominated the first game of this season's NHL Global Series, but Frederick Gaudreau snapped a puck past Bussi midway through the third period. The 28-year-old netminder has started two of the last three games as he tries to work his way back into a timeshare with Pyotr Kocketkov, and on the season Bussi has gone 4-2-2 in eight starts with a 2.96 GAA and .872 save percentage.