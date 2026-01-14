Bussi stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.

All three goals against the 27-year-old netminder came in the second period, with Bussi getting beaten high glove side while Carolina was both down a man and up a man. It's only his second regulation loss since late October, and over 16 starts since the beginning of November, Bussi's gone 13-2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .898 save percentage.