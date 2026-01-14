Bussi stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.

All three goals against the 27-year-old netminder came in the second period. Bussi was beaten high glove side during a Carolina power play and a penalty kill. It's only his second regulation loss since late October. Over 16 starts since the beginning of November, Bussi's gone 13-2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and an .898 save percentage.