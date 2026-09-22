Bussi will start Tuesday's preseason contest against the Panthers, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Bussi will get his first reps of preseason action Tuesday after Pyotr Kochetkov played in the team's opener. The 28-year-old Bussi was the surprise of the 2025-26 NHL season, where he posted a 31-6-2 record, a 2.47 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 39 regular-season games. He's coming off a solid postseason as well, where he anchored the Hurricanes in the final four games of the Stanley Cup. He's in line to serve as the team's top option between the pipes to open the 2026-27 campaign.