Bussi stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Deflections on two of the goals doomed Bussi, sending him to his first NHL loss. That's not his fault, especially when he's playing behind a team missing three regular defensemen and two bottom-six forwards. He's allowed seven goals on 79 shots over his first three NHL starts, filling in admirably as the Hurricanes' backup goalie while Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) is on the shelf. Frederik Andersen will likely get the nod Tuesday at home versus the Golden Knights.