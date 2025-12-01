Bussi logged a 15-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Flames.

Bussi has hardly been tested over his last two games, though he was playing with no margin for error in Sunday's contest. The 27-year-old has won five straight outings and is 7-1-0 on the year while staking a claim to a larger role in the Hurricanes' crease. He's added a 2.11 GAA and a .907 save percentage through eight starts. The Hurricanes are off until they host the Maple Leafs on Thursday, which is the beginning of a stretch of three games in four days. Bussi should start at least once in that span, and maybe twice if Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) remains out.