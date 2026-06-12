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Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Puts Carolina one win away

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bussi stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Getting the start for the second game in a row, Bussi again delivered a winning performance. He's allowed six goals on 65 shots over his three appearances since taking over in relief of Frederik Andersen in Game 3. At this point, the crease looks to belong to Bussi, who will have two chances to get the last win necessary for the Hurricanes to claim their second championship. Game 6 is set for Sunday in Vegas.

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