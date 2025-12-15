Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Racks up another win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi earned the win in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.
Bussi recorded his ninth straight win with another outstanding display, and this was also the third consecutive outing in which he posted a save percentage of .920 or higher. During this impressive nine-game winning run, Bussi owns a 1.95 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Having started in six of the Hurricanes' last nine games, and considering how good he's been between the posts lately, Bussi should continue to see ample playing time moving forward.
