Bussi stopped 23 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

The rookie netminder stymied Anthony Beauvillier, Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano in the shootout to secure his eighth straight win, and 10th of the season. Bussi hasn't lost a game since Oct. 25, and during his win streak he's posted a stellar 1.97 GAA and .909 save percentage. With neither Frederik Andersen or Pyotr Kochetkov in top form right now, Bussi is making a strong push for the top of Carolina's depth chart in net.