Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Secures seventh straight win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Bussi not only won his seventh straight start, but he's won in all but one of his 10 appearances this season. He owns a 2.09 GAA and a .909 save percentage, and he's looking extremely confident every time he slots between the pipes. The 27-year-old has also allowed one or fewer goals in three of his previous four outings.
