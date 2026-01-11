Bussi stopped 10 of 12 shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Bussi faced just 12 attempts on goal Saturday and was at risk of a loss until Carolina's offense came to life late in the third period. With the win, the 27-year-old netminder is up to a 16-2-1 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. While Saturday's outing wasn't his most encouraging performance of the year, he used it to pick up his third consecutive win and fifth in six tries. While a few questions linger as to whether the undrafted goalie is the answer for Carolina in net, he continues to find the win column, making him a solid option across most two-goalie fantasy formats for the time being. His next chance to start is Monday in Detroit.