Bussi will protect the home net against Boston on Tuesday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi has stopped 76 of the 86 shots he has faced during his four-game winning streak. He has a 29-6-1 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.46 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 36 appearances. Boston is tied for 10th in the league with 3.27 goals per game this season.