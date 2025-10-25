Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Set to face Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi is expected to guard the road crease against Dallas on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bussi has a 2-0-0 record, 1.97 GAA and .911 save percentage in two appearances in 2025-26. That success has earned him another start after Frederik Andersen allowed at least three goals in four of his five outings this year. Dallas is a strong adversary, but the Stars are off to a mediocre start, posting a 3-3-1 record while averaging 3.00 goals per game.
