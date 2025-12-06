Bussi is expected to start at home against Nashville on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi has a 7-1-0 record, 2.11 GAA and .908 save percentage in eight appearances this season. He's had a light workload across his past two starts, stopping 28 of just 29 shots while earning wins against Calgary and Winnipeg. Nashville ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.59.