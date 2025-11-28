default-cbs-image
Bussi is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Friday, per Cory Lavalette of The North State Journal.

Bussi stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 4-3 win over the Jets in his previous start last Friday. He's 5-1-0 with a 2.67 GAA and an .897 save percentage in six appearances this season. Bussi has been used sparingly behind Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov. However, Kochetkov is dealing with a lower-body injury and might miss his second straight game Friday as a result, so Bussi should see an increased workload for the duration of Kochetkov's time on the shelf.

