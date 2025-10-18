Bussi is expected to guard the road crease against LA on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi will make his second career start after saving 16 of 17 shots en route to a 5-1 win over San Jose on Tuesday. Although more is expected of the Kings than the Sharks this season, LA has gotten off to a rough start. The Kings are 1-3-1 and rank 27th in goals per game with 2.60 this year.