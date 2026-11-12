Bussi is slated to be between the pipes for Thursday's Global Series matchup with Seattle.

Bussi will make just his second appearance over the Canes' last eight contests, having secured a 24-save victory over the Islanders on Nov. 5. While the 28-year-old netminder entered the 2026-27 campaign as the presumptive No. 1 option, he's been outplayed and replaced as the starter by Pyotr Kochetkov. Still, if Bussi can put together some strong performances, he could force his way into the goalie mix with more regularity.