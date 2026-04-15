Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Sharp in Tuesday's finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
Pyotr Kochetkov was supposed to start the regular-season finale and even took part in warmups. However, he was ineligible to play due to what the team described as a "roster technicality." As a result, Bussi was in action for a second straight night and played well. He wraps up his first NHL campaign with a 31-6-2 record, a 2.47 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder went 6-0-1 over his final seven starts with a 2.53 GAA and .887 save percentage. It's not yet clear which goalie will get the nod between the pipes when Carolina begins its postseason run.
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