Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Shines in relief outing

Bussi stopped 18 of 19 shots in relief of Frederik Andersen in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bussi's work allowed the Hurricanes to erase a four-goal deficit in the third period. That would up being all for naught -- a Shea Theodore shot off the back boards bounced around and evaded Bussi at 5:38 of the second overtime for the deciding goal. Still, it was a positive showing for a goalie who hadn't played since April 14 versus the Islanders. Andersen has been the Hurricanes' starter throughout the playoffs, but he's struggled against Vegas, so there's a possibility head coach Rod Brind'Amour turns to Bussi in Tuesday's Game 4.