Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Slated to face Ottawa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Saturday.
Bussi has won his past two starts while stopping 32 of 34 shots (.941 save percentage). He has an 18-3-1 record, 2.20 GAA and .904 save percentage in 22 outings in 2025-26. Ottawa is going through a rough patch with a 5-7-3 record across its past 15 games. However, the Senators have averaged a respectable 3.27 goals per game over that stretch despite their subpar record.
