Bussi is expected to patrol the road blue paint Sunday against the Flames, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi seems to have lost the No. 1 gig in net to Pyotr Kochetkov, who is off to a perfect 5-0-0 record to being the 2026-27 campaign. Still, the 28-year-old Bussi has won his last two starts, and he should remain a solid option in fantasy on one of the NHL's top teams. Even with the Hurricanes on the second half of a back-to-back, Bussi has a favorable matchup Sunday against a Calgary squad that has generated just 2.00 goals per game this season, which is tied for 30th in the NHL. The Flames should be well rested, however, as they have been off since Thursday.