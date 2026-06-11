Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Slated to start Thursday

Bussi is expected to start at home against Vegas for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Bussi stopped 18 of 19 shots in 45:26 of ice time en route to a 5-4 double-overtime loss to Vegas in Game 3 on Saturday. He served in relief of Frederik Andersen in that game, but Bussi got the start for Game 4 and posted a 5-3 victory by stopping 18 of 21 shots. The 27-year-old had a 31-6-2 record, 2.47 GAA and .894 save percentage in 39 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Vegas has averaged 3.70 goals per game in the 2026 playoffs.