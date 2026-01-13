Bussi is expected to be between the road pipes versus the Blues on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Bussi has wins in five of his last six outings, going 5-1-0 with a 2.65 GAA and .873 save percentage. While the youngster should continue to see the bulk of the workload ahead of Frederik Andersen, an upcoming back-to-back versus the Panthers and Devils on Friday and Saturday, respectively, figures to give both backstops the opportunity to start.