Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Slated to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi is expected to protect the home net against Columbus on Tuesday.
Bussi has won his last six appearances while allowing 13 goals on 127 shots. He has posted a record of 8-1-0 through nine appearances this season. Columbus is tied for 18th in the league with 2.97 goals per game this year.
