Bussi stopped 20 of 25 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Bussi's been poor since the Olympic break, allowing 13 goals on 75 shots over his last three outings. He's still sharing the crease with Frederik Andersen, but the Hurricanes may opt to lean more on their veteran netminder if Bussi can't get his performance back on track. This loss ended his nine-game winning streak. Bussi is 25-4-1 with a 2.38 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 30 starts this season. The Hurricanes are next in action at home Tuesday versus the Penguins, who will be without both Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension).