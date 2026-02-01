Bussi will get the start Sunday against the Kings, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Three days after becoming the fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach 20 wins, Bussi will get yet another start. The 27-year-old rookie needed just 24 games to reach that milestone as he carries a 20-3-1 record, 2.22 GAA and a .906 save percentage into his 25th NHL start. The Kings await him, 28th in the league at 2.58 goals per game.