Bussi will protect the home goal versus the Stars on Tuesday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Bussi picked up a win over the Devils on Sunday, stopping 28 of 29 shots to bounce back from his worst outing of the season. The 27-year-old is 14-2-1 this season, including three wins in his last four games. The Stars enter this matchup on an 0-2-3 skid, in which they've scored 13 goals.