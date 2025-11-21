Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Starting in Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will serve as the starting netminder for Friday's road game against Winnipeg, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bussi has seen limited playing time to begin the regular season, including just one start over the Hurricanes' last 10 games. However, he's been effective when called upon, going 4-1-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .898 save percentage. The Jets will present a tough challenge Friday, as they rank sixth in the NHL with 3.32 goals per game.
