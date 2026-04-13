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Bussi will guard the road goal against Philadelphia on Monday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bussi has allowed 15 goals on 107 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has a 30-6-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 37 appearances this campaign. Since March 15, Philadelphia ranks fifth in the league with 3.64 goals per game.

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