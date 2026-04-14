Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will guard the road net against the Islanders on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bussi is coming off a 21-save effort in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia. He was a surprise starter for Tuesday's contest because Pyotr Kochetkov was ineligible to play due to a roster technicality.
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