Bussi will guard the road goal against Columbus on Tuesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Bussi has won his last two outings while allowing five goals on 45 shots. He has posted a 27-6-1 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 34 appearances. Columbus is tied for 15th in the league with 3.12 goals per game this season.